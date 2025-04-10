Left Menu

Unseasonal Storms Strike Uttar Pradesh: Urgent Relief Measures Initiated

Unseasonal rains and hailstorms hit Uttar Pradesh, prompting urgent relief operations directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. District authorities are tasked with assessing crop damage and ensuring immediate assistance to those impacted. A detailed report will facilitate government support for affected farmers.

Updated: 10-04-2025 10:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains and hailstorms swept through parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, sparking a swift response from state authorities.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered immediate relief efforts in the hardest-hit areas, urging district officials to assess damage and assist affected residents. The aim is to provide timely help and evaluate the extent of crop destruction.

A comprehensive report on the storm's impact is expected soon, enabling the administration to allocate necessary resources for recovery and support those most in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

