Unseasonal Storms Strike Uttar Pradesh: Urgent Relief Measures Initiated
Unseasonal rains and hailstorms hit Uttar Pradesh, prompting urgent relief operations directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. District authorities are tasked with assessing crop damage and ensuring immediate assistance to those impacted. A detailed report will facilitate government support for affected farmers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Heavy rains and hailstorms swept through parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, sparking a swift response from state authorities.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered immediate relief efforts in the hardest-hit areas, urging district officials to assess damage and assist affected residents. The aim is to provide timely help and evaluate the extent of crop destruction.
A comprehensive report on the storm's impact is expected soon, enabling the administration to allocate necessary resources for recovery and support those most in need.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath Pledges Temple Revival in Sambhal Amid Historical Disputes
Yogi Adityanath Denounces Shivakumar's Reservation Remarks as Constitutional Insult
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Tamil Nadu's Language Politics
Yogi Adityanath Defends Mahakumbh Amid Criticism
Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress's Legacy and Rahul Gandhi's Intentions