Unseasonal Storms Strike Uttar Pradesh: Urgent Relief Measures Initiated

Heavy rains and hailstorms swept through parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, sparking a swift response from state authorities.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered immediate relief efforts in the hardest-hit areas, urging district officials to assess damage and assist affected residents. The aim is to provide timely help and evaluate the extent of crop destruction.

A comprehensive report on the storm's impact is expected soon, enabling the administration to allocate necessary resources for recovery and support those most in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)