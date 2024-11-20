US Vetoes UN Gaza Ceasefire Resolution Amid Hostage Crisis

The United States has blocked a UN resolution urging an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, citing its lack of connection to the release of hostages taken by Hamas in Israel. Despite a 14-1 vote in favor, the U.S. veto halted its adoption.

The resolution, pushed by the council's elected members, demanded an unending and unconditional cease-fire along with the release of hostages.

Previously, the Security Council had backed a US-sponsored cease-fire plan, but the conflict continues as Hamas has not accepted the proposed plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)