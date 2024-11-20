Left Menu

US Vetoes UN Gaza Ceasefire Resolution Amid Hostage Crisis

The United States vetoed a UN resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, as it was not connected to the release of hostages. The UN Security Council voted in favor, but the veto halted its adoption. The resolution sought unending cease-fire and the release of abducted individuals.

Updated: 20-11-2024 21:24 IST
The United States has blocked a UN resolution urging an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, citing its lack of connection to the release of hostages taken by Hamas in Israel. Despite a 14-1 vote in favor, the U.S. veto halted its adoption.

The resolution, pushed by the council's elected members, demanded an unending and unconditional cease-fire along with the release of hostages.

Previously, the Security Council had backed a US-sponsored cease-fire plan, but the conflict continues as Hamas has not accepted the proposed plan.

