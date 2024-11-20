Speedy Social Media Action: Government's Directive on Misinformation

The government has called for more rapid cooperation from social media companies in removing rule-breaking content, such as misinformation, according to IT Secretary S Krishnan. While intermediaries generally comprehend their legal obligations, delays in action remain a concern.

Social media platforms are tasked with quickly addressing deepfakes and flagged content. Krishnan pointed out that safe harbour provisions no longer protect intermediaries if they fail to promptly manage misinformation.

Despite general compliance from social media firms, Krishnan stresses the need for faster actions to prevent exacerbating volatile situations in India. Meanwhile, the government closely observes tariff implications from Donald Trump's US election win, considering potential opportunities amid possible trade challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)