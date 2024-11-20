Left Menu

Netherlands Completes Delivery of F-16s for Ukrainian Training

The Netherlands has delivered the last two of 18 F-16 fighter jets to a Romanian training facility. Here, Ukrainian pilots and ground crew are learning to operate and maintain these aircraft as part of their defense strategy against Russian aggression.

Updated: 20-11-2024 21:57 IST
Netherlands Completes Delivery of F-16s for Ukrainian Training
The Netherlands delivered the final two F-16 fighter jets to a Romanian training center as promised, completing the 18-aircraft commitment. This facility is where Ukrainian pilots and ground crews are trained to operate and maintain the jets amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The Netherlands has emerged as a leading participant in the international coalition supporting Ukraine with essential military equipment. The F-16 delivery symbolizes the commitment to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities against the Russian invasion.

As one of the key players in the global effort to aid Ukraine, the Netherlands continues to enhance its support through strategic military supplies, ensuring the country's defense readiness against future threats.

