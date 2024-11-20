Archbishop Justin Welby's Resignation Amid Abuse Scandal

In a significant announcement, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby recently declared his intent to resign amid a scandal involving a notorious church abuser. As the spiritual leader of the global Anglican community, Welby's decision comes after a report criticized his insufficient actions in addressing severe abuse cases within the church.

Lambeth Palace, the Archbishop's official residence, confirmed that Welby aims to complete his official obligations by January 6, coinciding with the celebration of the Feast of Epiphany. Despite his resignation, Welby plans to honor a few remaining commitments before stepping down officially.

Upon his departure, Welby's responsibilities will transition to the Archbishop of York. The precise date of his official resignation will be determined in cooperation with the Privy Council, the formal advisory body to the British monarch.

(With inputs from agencies.)