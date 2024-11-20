Left Menu

Storm Shadows Strike: Escalation in Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Ukraine launched British Storm Shadow missiles into Russia, marking a significant escalation. Western nations have allowed Ukraine to use these long-range missiles, while Moscow warns of a conflict escalation. The war continues with mounting global tensions, including North Korean troops aiding Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:21 IST
Ukraine has significantly escalated its military campaign by firing British Storm Shadow cruise missiles into Russia, a move that was confirmed by Russian war correspondents via Telegram. This development follows Ukraine's recent use of U.S. ATACMS missiles. An official in the Ukrainian general staff has neither confirmed nor denied these reports.

The use of Western-supplied weaponry on Russian soil has been labelled a major escalation by Moscow, as Kyiv aims to hit rear bases critical to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Video evidence shows several large explosions in Russia's Kursk region, with residential areas reportedly affected by the strikes.

As Ukraine secured Western approval to use these advanced systems, tensions are rising with North Korean troops reported in Russia, heightening international concerns. Meanwhile, embassies in Kyiv remain shuttered against potential assaults and further instability pervades the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

