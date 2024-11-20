Chhattisgarh Government Officials Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

In a significant crackdown on corruption, three officials from the Chhattisgarh government have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The arrests, which included a joint director, unfolded on Wednesday as the officials were apprehended for allegedly accepting hefty bribes.

The primary case involved Dev Kumar Singh, a joint director in the fisheries department, who was caught demanding Rs 2 lakh for processing outstanding departmental work. Singh was captured in the act at his office in Indravati Bhavan, located in Nava Raipur.

Additional arrests were made involving Revenue Inspector Ashwini Rathore and Patwari Dhirendra Lata from Korba district. The pair is accused of soliciting a bribe of Rs 13,000 for land demarcation services. All officials were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, marking a significant enforcement move by the ACB.

(With inputs from agencies.)