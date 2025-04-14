Left Menu

Arrest of Indian Fugitive Jeweller in Belgium: A Twist in PNB Fraud Saga

Mehul Choksi, the jeweller accused of a massive $2 billion fraud involving Punjab National Bank, has been arrested in Belgium. His extradition is requested by India but is expected to be contested on medical grounds. The case links to a significant financial scandal impacting India’s banking sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 09:06 IST
Arrest of Indian Fugitive Jeweller in Belgium: A Twist in PNB Fraud Saga
Mehul Choksi

In a significant development, Mehul Choksi, the jeweller implicated in a $2 billion fraud case, has been apprehended in Belgium. Choksi had previously evaded law enforcement authorities following allegations tied to the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scandal. The Indian government, eager to bring him to justice, had already initiated an extradition request before the arrest, though Choksi may resist extradition citing health concerns.

The PNB scandal significantly tarnished the reputation of India's second-largest state-owned bank. In 2018, PNB made headlines when it disclosed fraudulent transactions amounting to $1.8 billion at its Mumbai branch. The bank took legal action against several accused, including Nirav Modi and Choksi, a former director of Gitanjali Gems, accusing them of orchestrating the fraud.

In a related judicial move, New Delhi received a controversial figure last week. A businessman of Pakistani-Canadian origin, who allegedly played a role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, was extradited by the U.S. This marks the first such extradition in a terrorism case, adding another layer to complex international legal breakthroughs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025