Left Menu

Rebuilding Bridges: India and China Discuss Mutual Trust Roadmap

India and China have agreed to develop a 'roadmap' to rebuild mutual trust. This follows border clashes in 2020. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized cooperation during talks with his Chinese counterpart. Additional talks between top diplomats and leaders underscore efforts to normalize relations between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:32 IST
Rebuilding Bridges: India and China Discuss Mutual Trust Roadmap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, India and China have agreed to chart a 'roadmap' for rebuilding mutual trust, following the 2020 border clashes. This agreement emerged during a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun in Vientiane, Laos.

Singh underscored the importance of amicable relations between the two nations for global peace during delegation-level talks. Parallel discussions between foreign ministers and a leaders' meeting at the BRICS summit in Kazan further highlighted the urgency for cooperation.

The disengagement agreement and resumed patrolling in eastern Ladakh signal positive steps towards stabilizing India-China relations. Both countries acknowledged the need to handle differences wisely to maintain peace, vital for rebuilding trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024