Rebuilding Bridges: India and China Discuss Mutual Trust Roadmap
India and China have agreed to develop a 'roadmap' to rebuild mutual trust. This follows border clashes in 2020. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized cooperation during talks with his Chinese counterpart. Additional talks between top diplomats and leaders underscore efforts to normalize relations between the two countries.
In a significant development, India and China have agreed to chart a 'roadmap' for rebuilding mutual trust, following the 2020 border clashes. This agreement emerged during a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun in Vientiane, Laos.
Singh underscored the importance of amicable relations between the two nations for global peace during delegation-level talks. Parallel discussions between foreign ministers and a leaders' meeting at the BRICS summit in Kazan further highlighted the urgency for cooperation.
The disengagement agreement and resumed patrolling in eastern Ladakh signal positive steps towards stabilizing India-China relations. Both countries acknowledged the need to handle differences wisely to maintain peace, vital for rebuilding trust.
