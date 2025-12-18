NTPC's Ambitious Roadmap to Power India's Future

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, has unveiled a strategic blueprint to boost its capacity to 244 gigawatts (GW) by 2037. To achieve this objective, the company has earmarked a substantial capital expenditure of Rs 7 lakh crore.

As the largest power generation firm in India, NTPC currently meets one-fourth of the nation's electricity needs through both conventional and green energy sources. On Wednesday, the company's operational capacity surpassed 85,000 MW.

In a meeting with lenders, CMD Gurdeep Singh outlined plans to augment capacity to 149 GW by 2032, scaling up further to 244 GW by 2037. The roadmap includes advancements in energy storage, pumped storage, nuclear power, green hydrogen, and chemical projects.

