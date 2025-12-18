Left Menu

NTPC's Ambitious Roadmap to Power India's Future

NTPC, India's largest power generation company, plans to expand its capacity to 244 GW by 2037 with a capex of Rs 7 lakh crore. The expansion includes traditional and renewable sources, incorporating energy storage, nuclear power, and green hydrogen initiatives to meet growing electricity demand.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, has unveiled a strategic blueprint to boost its capacity to 244 gigawatts (GW) by 2037. To achieve this objective, the company has earmarked a substantial capital expenditure of Rs 7 lakh crore.

As the largest power generation firm in India, NTPC currently meets one-fourth of the nation's electricity needs through both conventional and green energy sources. On Wednesday, the company's operational capacity surpassed 85,000 MW.

In a meeting with lenders, CMD Gurdeep Singh outlined plans to augment capacity to 149 GW by 2032, scaling up further to 244 GW by 2037. The roadmap includes advancements in energy storage, pumped storage, nuclear power, green hydrogen, and chemical projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

