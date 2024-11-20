Left Menu

Uttarakhand Police Busts Illicit Liquor Factory in Nainital

A joint operation by Uttarakhand Police's STF and the Excise Department led to the exposure of an illicit liquor factory in Nainital's Mukhani. The operation resulted in the arrest of Vishal Mandal, with large quantities of liquor and chemicals seized. Mandal has a criminal history with several cases lodged against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:37 IST
A joint operation conducted by Uttarakhand Police's Special Task Force (STF) and the Excise Department resulted in the successful bust of an illicit liquor factory in Mukhani, Nainital district, on Wednesday. The factory was operating from a rented house for the past month, authorities revealed.

STF Senior Superintendent of Police, Navneet Singh Bhullar, announced the discovery of substantial amounts of illicit liquor, along with the chemicals and equipment used for production. The factory's operations included the distribution of the illegal liquor in the Haldwani area, with raw materials traced back to Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Vishal Mandal, the main accused, was apprehended during the raid. A resident of Lalkuan, Nainital district, Mandal faces several ongoing cases related to illicit liquor across Uttarakhand. Neighbors were reportedly unaware of the illicit activities, as the liquor was supplied to local restaurants and hotels. Authorities plan to take action against the raw material supplier from Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

