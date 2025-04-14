Left Menu

Fugitive Financier Mehul Choksi Arrested in Belgium: A New Twist in PNB Scam Saga

Gitanjali Gems' ex-MD Santosh Srivastava applauds Mehul Choksi's arrest in Belgium, urging swift extradition and fund recovery. Choksi's lawyer plans to appeal, citing health issues, while experts warn of a tough legal battle ahead. Choksi and his nephew are implicated in the infamous Rs 13,850 crore PNB fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 11:59 IST
Fugitive Financier Mehul Choksi Arrested in Belgium: A New Twist in PNB Scam Saga
Santosh Srivastava, former MD of Gitanjali Gems (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The arrest of Mehul Choksi in Belgium marks a significant development in the ongoing Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam saga. Former Gitanjali Gems Managing Director, Santosh Srivastava, applauded the arrest and called on the Indian government to expedite Choksi's extradition and ensure recovery of the defrauded funds.

Choksi, facing charges of a Rs 13,850 crore fraud alongside his nephew Nirav Modi, was detained after local authorities confirmed his presence in Belgium. While preparations for his extradition are underway, Choksi's legal team is gearing up for a battle, citing his health as grounds for release.

Choksi's lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, highlighted his client's ill health and ongoing cancer treatment. He plans to file an appeal, contesting Choksi's custody. Meanwhile, PNB Scam whistle-blower Hariprasad SV cautioned that Choksi might use top European lawyers, complicating the extradition process akin to past cases like Vijay Mallya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025