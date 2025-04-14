Palm Oil Scandal: Judges Arrested in Indonesian Corruption Probe

Indonesian authorities have arrested three judges accused of accepting bribes to acquit palm oil companies on charges of corruption related to export permits. This development comes after the detention of a local chief judge previously implicated in the same scandal.

The judges' arrests occurred on Sunday night following the earlier arrest of Muhammad Arif Nuryanta, the chief judge at South Jakarta district court, who was accused of receiving 60 billion rupiah to secure a favorable verdict for the companies. These companies—Wilmar Group, Musim Mas Group, and Permata Hijau Group—were acquitted in March, sparking the Attorney General's Office to file an appeal.

Indonesia, responsible for 60% of the global palm oil supply, imposed strict export controls in 2022 to stabilize local cooking oil prices. The corruption allegations aimed to address massive fines initially sought against the companies. Calls for legal reform have heightened as more details emerge regarding the bribery scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)