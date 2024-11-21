Left Menu

Kenya Advocates for Formal U.N. Peacekeeping in Haiti

Kenya's national security advisor, Monica Juma, voiced support for transforming the international security mission in Haiti into a formal U.N. peacekeeping operation. This shift is expected to enhance resources against the growing gang violence, as the current mission lacks sufficient troops and funding.

Kenya has voiced its support for transitioning the current international security mission in Haiti into a formal United Nations peacekeeping mission, aiming to curb the upsurge in gang violence. Monica Juma, the country's national security advisor, made this appeal during a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

According to Juma, a formal peacekeeping mission would attract more resources and attention from the global community, which could prove crucial in tackling the escalating conflict in the Caribbean nation. Kenya is currently leading the mission, which, despite its efforts, still faces significant resource limitations.

The existing mission in Haiti has seen limited deployment, with only a small fraction of the promised troops from participating nations and a fund of less than $100 million. Meanwhile, gang activities continue to destabilize the region, underscoring the need for a more robust international response.

