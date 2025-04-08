Left Menu

Yoga on Top: Countdown to International Yoga Day at One World Trade Center

The Consulate General of India in New York hosted a special yoga session atop the One World Trade Center, marking the 75-day countdown to the 11th International Day of Yoga. Led by instructor Ruchika Lal, the event united the Indian diaspora and yoga enthusiasts in a celebration of peace and holistic living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-04-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 07:41 IST
Yoga on Top: Countdown to International Yoga Day at One World Trade Center
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a unique celebration of the upcoming International Day of Yoga, a special session was organized at the One World Trade Center, the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere. The Consulate General of India in New York hosted the session, marking a 75-day countdown to the globally observed event, slated for June 21.

The early morning yoga session on the 102nd floor of the One World Observatory was led by renowned instructor Ruchika Lal from the Art of Living Foundation. Overlooking the iconic Manhattan skyline and New Jersey, the event brought together members of the Indian diaspora, students, and yoga enthusiasts, creating a shared celebration of health and holistic living.

Consul General Binaya Pradhan emphasized the significance of the venue, which symbolizes resilience and hope. As part of the build-up to Yoga Day, activities will be conducted at other iconic locations, including Times Square and the United Nations headquarters, reflecting yoga's transformative power in uniting people worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025