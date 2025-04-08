Yoga on Top: Countdown to International Yoga Day at One World Trade Center

In a unique celebration of the upcoming International Day of Yoga, a special session was organized at the One World Trade Center, the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere. The Consulate General of India in New York hosted the session, marking a 75-day countdown to the globally observed event, slated for June 21.

The early morning yoga session on the 102nd floor of the One World Observatory was led by renowned instructor Ruchika Lal from the Art of Living Foundation. Overlooking the iconic Manhattan skyline and New Jersey, the event brought together members of the Indian diaspora, students, and yoga enthusiasts, creating a shared celebration of health and holistic living.

Consul General Binaya Pradhan emphasized the significance of the venue, which symbolizes resilience and hope. As part of the build-up to Yoga Day, activities will be conducted at other iconic locations, including Times Square and the United Nations headquarters, reflecting yoga's transformative power in uniting people worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)