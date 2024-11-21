Left Menu

Musk and Ramaswamy's Bold Vision for Government Reform

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy propose a transformative government reform plan involving extensive federal job cuts and cost reductions. Appointed by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, they aim to drive change through regulatory rescissions and executive actions, focusing on cost savings and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-11-2024 07:03 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 07:03 IST
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have unveiled an ambitious plan to reform the federal government, focusing on substantial job cuts and cost reductions. The two have been appointed by President-elect Donald Trump to spearhead the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal, they outlined their strategy to operate as external advisors, working with the Trump transition team to recruit a small team of government reform advocates. They plan to advise DOGE on crucial reforms, including regulatory rescissions and administrative streamlining, while stressing executive action as a tool for change.

With a deadline set for July 4, 2026, Musk and Ramaswamy's agenda aims to stimulate the US economy by unbinding individuals and businesses from unauthorized regulations. As they navigate political challenges in Washington, their focus remains on structural reductions and taxpayer cost savings, armed with a conservative judicial backing.

