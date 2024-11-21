In an exclusive interview with Fox News, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated his commitment to restoring Crimea to Ukrainian sovereignty through diplomatic channels. This declaration emerges from the necessity to avoid the considerable loss of life that a military endeavor would entail.

Zelenskiy strongly dismissed any suggestion of recognizing territories currently occupied by Russian forces as Russian. "Our legal stance remains firm; we are prepared to regain Crimea diplomatically," he conveyed through an interpreter.

With Russia's aggressive territorial expansions since February 2022, Zelenskiy outlined a peace strategy, urging the withdrawal of Russian troops and underscoring the need for international security guarantees. His aspirations to align closer with NATO juxtapose sharply with Moscow's refusal of such alliances.

