Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Path to Reclaiming Crimea

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, insisted on the diplomatic restoration of the Crimea peninsula, seized by Russia in 2014. He emphasized that Ukraine cannot afford the human cost of a military reclaim, and proposes a peace formula that includes security guarantees and an invitation to join NATO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 07:58 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 07:58 IST
In an exclusive interview with Fox News, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated his commitment to restoring Crimea to Ukrainian sovereignty through diplomatic channels. This declaration emerges from the necessity to avoid the considerable loss of life that a military endeavor would entail.

Zelenskiy strongly dismissed any suggestion of recognizing territories currently occupied by Russian forces as Russian. "Our legal stance remains firm; we are prepared to regain Crimea diplomatically," he conveyed through an interpreter.

With Russia's aggressive territorial expansions since February 2022, Zelenskiy outlined a peace strategy, urging the withdrawal of Russian troops and underscoring the need for international security guarantees. His aspirations to align closer with NATO juxtapose sharply with Moscow's refusal of such alliances.

