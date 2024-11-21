Violence Surges in Manipur as Security Forces Beef Up

Amid intensifying violence in Manipur, eight Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies have been deployed in Imphal, the state capital, focusing on sensitive and fringe areas, as per official reports.

The deployment follows the arrival of another 11 CAPF companies a day prior, with four each from CRPF and BSF, including a Mahila Battalion company of CRPF, to tackle the unrest.

The surge in violence comes as political offices are targeted, and a tragic sequence of events involving missing persons unfolds, highlighting ongoing ethnic tensions between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)