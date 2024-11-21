Violence Surges in Manipur as Security Forces Beef Up
Violence in Manipur has intensified, prompting deployment of additional Central Armed Police Force companies to manage the conflict. Recent escalations involve ransacking of political offices and the tragic aftermath of missing persons. The situation, deeply rooted in ethnic tensions, has led to over 220 deaths since last year.
Amid intensifying violence in Manipur, eight Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies have been deployed in Imphal, the state capital, focusing on sensitive and fringe areas, as per official reports.
The deployment follows the arrival of another 11 CAPF companies a day prior, with four each from CRPF and BSF, including a Mahila Battalion company of CRPF, to tackle the unrest.
The surge in violence comes as political offices are targeted, and a tragic sequence of events involving missing persons unfolds, highlighting ongoing ethnic tensions between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.
