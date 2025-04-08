Left Menu

CRPF's VIP Guard: A New Chapter in C Joseph Vijay's Political Journey

Actor and politician C Joseph Vijay has been granted Y-category security by the CRPF VIP security wing. The security measure comes after a threat assessment by central intelligence, supported by the Union home ministry. Vijay's political ambitions include contesting the 2026 assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) VIP security wing has assumed responsibility for the safety of actor and political leader C Joseph Vijay. According to sources, this development follows an evaluation by central intelligence agencies.

Vijay was granted Y-category security by the Union home ministry in February. This security cover includes seven to eight armed CRPF commandos accompanying the 50-year-old during his travels in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay, who founded the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam party in February of the previous year, aims to make a significant political impact by participating in the 2026 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

