CRPF's VIP Guard: A New Chapter in C Joseph Vijay's Political Journey
Actor and politician C Joseph Vijay has been granted Y-category security by the CRPF VIP security wing. The security measure comes after a threat assessment by central intelligence, supported by the Union home ministry. Vijay's political ambitions include contesting the 2026 assembly elections.
The Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) VIP security wing has assumed responsibility for the safety of actor and political leader C Joseph Vijay. According to sources, this development follows an evaluation by central intelligence agencies.
Vijay was granted Y-category security by the Union home ministry in February. This security cover includes seven to eight armed CRPF commandos accompanying the 50-year-old during his travels in Tamil Nadu.
Vijay, who founded the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam party in February of the previous year, aims to make a significant political impact by participating in the 2026 assembly elections.
