CRPF's VIP Guard: A New Chapter in C Joseph Vijay's Political Journey

The Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) VIP security wing has assumed responsibility for the safety of actor and political leader C Joseph Vijay. According to sources, this development follows an evaluation by central intelligence agencies.

Vijay was granted Y-category security by the Union home ministry in February. This security cover includes seven to eight armed CRPF commandos accompanying the 50-year-old during his travels in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay, who founded the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam party in February of the previous year, aims to make a significant political impact by participating in the 2026 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)