Govt Introduces Bill to Tackle Serious Youth Offending with New Interventions

The Oranga Tamariki (Responding to Serious Youth Offending) Bill had its first reading in Parliament today, signalling the Government’s firm stance on reducing serious youth offending. Minister for Children Karen Chhour emphasized the urgency of breaking the cycle of youth crime and preventing young offenders from progressing into the adult justice system.

A Stronger, Targeted Response to Youth Crime

“In recent years, we’ve seen an unacceptable spike in youth offending,” Minister Chhour said. “This Bill introduces fundamental changes to deliver a faster, stronger, and more targeted response to young people who repeatedly commit the most serious offences.

“This might be our last chance to stop these young offenders from entering the adult justice system and becoming persistent offenders. I want to do everything possible to break the cycle of offending.”

Key Features of the Bill

Young Serious Offender (YSO) Declaration:

The YSO declaration applies to youth aged 14 to 17 who have committed at least two separate serious offences and are deemed likely to re-offend.

It grants expanded powers to the Youth Court and New Zealand Police, enabling stronger interventions.

Military-Style Academy Order:

Young offenders may be placed in Youth Justice Residences for 3 to 12 months to participate in military-style academy programs.

The program includes job training, mentorship, and intensive, tailored support to help young people transition away from offending.

Building on Success

The Military-Style Academy order builds on the success of a pilot program that demonstrated positive outcomes. “I have seen firsthand how effective these programs can be. Several participants left with jobs lined up, each with a mentor and ongoing tailored support,” Minister Chhour said.

This approach combines discipline with opportunity, aiming to equip young offenders with the skills, structure, and support needed to reintegrate into society successfully.

A Broader Strategy to Address Youth Crime

The Bill complements other Government initiatives targeting the root causes of youth offending. Key elements include:

Early Intervention Programs: Support for at-risk youth to address issues before they escalate.

Community Partnerships: Engagement with local organizations to provide wraparound support for families and young offenders.

Investment in Education and Vocational Training: A focus on keeping young people engaged in school or preparing them for the workforce.

Next Steps

The Bill will now move to the Social Services and Community Committee for further consideration. Stakeholders, including community leaders, justice system representatives, and youth advocacy groups, will have the opportunity to provide input.

“The government’s goal is to reduce child and youth offending while ensuring public safety. This Bill is a vital step in achieving that target,” Minister Chhour concluded.

Public Input and Future Implementation

Community feedback will play a critical role in shaping the Bill's final form. If passed, the legislation will mark a significant shift in how New Zealand addresses serious youth offending, balancing accountability with support for rehabilitation.