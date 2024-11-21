Left Menu

Adani Bribery Scandal Demands CBI Probe Amid US Allegations

The CPI(M) demands an immediate CBI investigation into US prosecutors' bribery allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani. The charges, denied by Adani, reveal a purported $250 million bribery scheme aimed at securing favorable terms for solar contracts. The controversy underscores calls for transparency and accountability in government dealings.

Updated: 21-11-2024 14:11 IST
Gautam Adani
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has intensified its call for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into accusations of bribery involving billionaire Gautam Adani. The charges, presented by US prosecutors, allege Adani was involved in a massive $250 million bribery scheme targeting Indian government officials to gain favorable solar power contract terms.

The allegations, reportedly concealed from US banks and investors who funded the project, have prompted concerns about international corruption involving American interests. Although the Adani Group has categorically denied these accusations, stating that legal proceedings are yet to establish guilt, the calls for an independent inquiry persist.

Critics, including the CPI(M), argue that the Modi government has been protecting Adani from scrutiny, highlighting the need for an autonomous investigation to expose any further misconduct by his business empire. A spokesperson for the Adani Group has reaffirmed their commitment to transparency and compliance with international regulations, amidst ongoing legal battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

