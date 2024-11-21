In a significant development from the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the village of Dalne in Eastern Ukraine. This information comes via the Russian state-run RIA news agency.

The RIA report, referencing sources from the Defence Ministry, marks a notable moment in the ongoing military operations in the region. Dalne's capture is viewed as strategically important amid the broader geopolitical tensions.

However, these reports have yet to be independently confirmed by Reuters, highlighting the challenges in verifying battlefield news amidst the ongoing hostility.

(With inputs from agencies.)