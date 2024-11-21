Russian Air Defences Down British Cruise Missiles
Russia's defence ministry reported that their air defences successfully intercepted two British Storm Shadow cruise missiles. Additionally, they managed to shoot down six HIMARS rockets from the USA and 67 drone aircraft in the last 24 hours.
In a significant development, Russian air defences have successfully intercepted two British-manufactured Storm Shadow cruise missiles, according to Russia's defence ministry's latest update.
The daily report also mentioned the downing of six HIMARS rockets, which are manufactured in the United States. This demonstrates the heightened vigilance of Russian military systems over the past day.
Furthermore, the ministry confirmed that 67 unmanned aerial vehicles, categorized as aircraft type drones, were also shot down, showcasing a broad defensive operational engagement.
