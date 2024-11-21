Russian Air Defences Down British Cruise Missiles

In a significant development, Russian air defences have successfully intercepted two British-manufactured Storm Shadow cruise missiles, according to Russia's defence ministry's latest update.

The daily report also mentioned the downing of six HIMARS rockets, which are manufactured in the United States. This demonstrates the heightened vigilance of Russian military systems over the past day.

Furthermore, the ministry confirmed that 67 unmanned aerial vehicles, categorized as aircraft type drones, were also shot down, showcasing a broad defensive operational engagement.

