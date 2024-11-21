Left Menu

Mass Arrests in Serbia After Deadly Roof Collapse

Eleven individuals have been arrested in Serbia following a roof collapse at a Novi Sad train station that resulted in 15 fatalities and two serious injuries. Prosecutors allege criminal acts against public security and irregular construction. Public outcry links the incident to corruption and poor transparency.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Serbia

In a significant development, Serbian authorities have arrested eleven people in connection with the tragic roof collapse earlier this month at a train station in Novi Sad. The incident claimed 15 lives and left two others severely injured, local prosecutors announced on Thursday.

The unidentified suspects are facing charges related to public security breaches, public endangerment, and substandard construction practices, according to a statement from the Higher Prosecutor's Office in Novi Sad. Notably, former construction minister Goran Vesic is reported among those detained by Serbian media, following his resignation post-collapse.

The arrests follow a surge of protests demanding accountability for the disaster, with many Serbians attributing the collapse to widespread corruption and a lack of transparency. Opposition figures and protesters have clashed with police, insisting on justice and the release of activists held during rallying efforts. The station's roof, part of a renovation under a Chinese infrastructure deal, came down on November 1, initially killing 14 and injuring three, one of whom has since passed away.

(With inputs from agencies.)

