No Fuel for Minors: Jammu's Bold Stand for Child Safety

In a significant move to bolster child safety, petrol pumps in Jammu have initiated a firm stance against underage driving by displaying 'no fuel for vehicles driven by minors' posters. This action aligns with a directive from the Jammu and Kashmir Directorate of School Education (DSE), which has declared a prohibition on minor students driving motor vehicles to school.

The campaign notably focuses on minors operating two-wheelers without helmets and four-wheelers, responding to tragic incidents involving young drivers. The issue gained attention after two accidents in Srinagar resulted in the deaths of teenage boys, underscoring the critical need for stringent road safety measures.

The DSE directive urges schools and coaching centers to enforce strict adherence to traffic laws and raise awareness about the dangers of underage driving through coordination with the Traffic Police. Violations of these regulations will result in legal action, including potential withdrawal of school recognition and registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)