Arrest Linked to Tragic Donegal Explosion

An Irish man has voluntarily been arrested in connection to a fatal 2022 petrol station explosion in Donegal, which killed ten people. Although the incident was initially considered a tragic accident, recent developments have reignited inquiries. The man presented himself at Dundalk police station and is represented by John J Rice & Company solicitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Donegal community remains on edge after the arrest of a man in connection with a disastrous 2022 explosion at a local petrol station that claimed ten lives. The arrest came after the individual voluntarily turned himself in to the Dundalk police station.

The incident, initially deemed a 'tragic accident' by police, is back under scrutiny as new developments unfold. Among the deceased were two teenagers and a younger girl, leaving the Irish county grappling with grief and unanswered questions.

The individual, in his 60s, sought representation from John J Rice & Company solicitors, who confirmed his arrest. Authorities have yet to comment on what prompted this turn of events and the nature of the ongoing investigation.

