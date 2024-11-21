Arrest Linked to Tragic Donegal Explosion

The Donegal community remains on edge after the arrest of a man in connection with a disastrous 2022 explosion at a local petrol station that claimed ten lives. The arrest came after the individual voluntarily turned himself in to the Dundalk police station.

The incident, initially deemed a 'tragic accident' by police, is back under scrutiny as new developments unfold. Among the deceased were two teenagers and a younger girl, leaving the Irish county grappling with grief and unanswered questions.

The individual, in his 60s, sought representation from John J Rice & Company solicitors, who confirmed his arrest. Authorities have yet to comment on what prompted this turn of events and the nature of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)