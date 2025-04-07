Controversy in Gaza: Israeli Military's Role in Fatal Incident Under Scrutiny

The Israeli military has launched an investigation into the fatal incident involving 15 emergency workers in south Gaza. The initial findings suggest troops fired due to a perceived threat, but emerging video evidence contradicts the military's original account, depicting marked emergency vehicles under attack.

Amid rising tensions, the military identified six Hamas militants at the scene but is expanding its inquiry to establish clearer facts. The incident, which occurred on March 23, involved personnel from the Red Cross, Red Crescent, U.N., and Palestinian Civil Emergency Service.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society has called for an independent international investigation, labeling the attack as a war crime and highlighting violations of international humanitarian law. The Red Crescent Society awaits further comments and findings from the ongoing investigation.

