Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Results Announced

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has announced the results for the written examination conducted for constable recruitment.

A list of candidates eligible for the next stage, including scrutiny of records and physical standard test, has been posted on the board's website, uppbpb.gov.in. The Chief Minister has congratulated the advancing candidates.

The written exams were conducted in August after a previous test was cancelled due to a paper leak in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)