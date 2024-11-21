Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Results Announced

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the results for the written exam of constable recruitment. 1,74,316 candidates have progressed to the next selection stage, despite a previous cancellation due to a paper leak. Exams were held in late August 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:26 IST
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Results Announced
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has announced the results for the written examination conducted for constable recruitment.

A list of candidates eligible for the next stage, including scrutiny of records and physical standard test, has been posted on the board's website, uppbpb.gov.in. The Chief Minister has congratulated the advancing candidates.

The written exams were conducted in August after a previous test was cancelled due to a paper leak in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024