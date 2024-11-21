Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Results Announced
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the results for the written exam of constable recruitment. 1,74,316 candidates have progressed to the next selection stage, despite a previous cancellation due to a paper leak. Exams were held in late August 2023.
A list of candidates eligible for the next stage, including scrutiny of records and physical standard test, has been posted on the board's website, uppbpb.gov.in. The Chief Minister has congratulated the advancing candidates.
The written exams were conducted in August after a previous test was cancelled due to a paper leak in February.
