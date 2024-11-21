Notorious Criminal Detained Under Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir

A man identified as Alam Din, also known as Allu, has been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, according to police authorities.

The detention order, issued by the district magistrate of Samba, has led to Allu being lodged in the Kathua district jail. This move follows a detailed dossier prepared by the senior superintendent of police, Samba, highlighting his recurring involvement in criminal activities.

The PSA allows authorities to detain individuals preventively to maintain public order and security, sanctioning up to two years of detention without trial based on perceived future threats. Allu has been linked to multiple cases across Samba and Udhampur districts, allegedly posing a significant threat to public peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)