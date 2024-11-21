Controversy Erupts Over Adani Group's Land Purchase Near Sacred Gandhamardhan Hills
The Adani Group's land purchase near Odisha's Gandhamardhan Hills stirs political controversy and public suspicion. While Adani claims the acquisition is for afforestation, opposition parties BJD and Congress fear possible mining activities in the ecologically sensitive area, prompting calls for government clarification and threats of public agitation.
With the Adani Group acquiring land near Odisha's revered Gandhamardhan Hills, both the BJD and Congress opposition parties have called for clarification from the BJP-led state government regarding any intentions for mining in the region.
Adani maintains that the land acquisition aims solely at ecological enhancement through afforestation, with no commercial mining plans involved.
The dispute centers on the Gandhamardhan Hill Range, a designated Biodiversity Heritage Site, with fears of mining jeopardizing the area's rich biodiversity and cultural significance. Allegations and assurances continue as political tensions simmer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
