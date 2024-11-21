ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas Leaders

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defense minister, and officials from Hamas. They are accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the recent conflict in Gaza and the October 2023 attacks that catalyzed Israel's military actions.

This decision marks Netanyahu and the mentioned individuals as internationally wanted, increasing their global isolation and presenting challenges for efforts to negotiate a cease-fire to resolve the 13-month-long conflict. However, the practical impacts may be minimal since Israel and its key ally, the United States, are not members of the ICC, and several Hamas leaders involved have been killed in the ongoing conflict.

Both Netanyahu and Israeli leadership quickly denounced the ICC's actions, describing them as disgraceful and antisemitic. Similarly, US President Joe Biden criticized the prosecutor's decision, reaffirming his support for Israel's right to self-defense in its actions against Hamas. Hamas also opposed the warrant issuance.

(With inputs from agencies.)