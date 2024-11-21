Left Menu

ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas Leaders

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, his former defense minister, and several Hamas officials, accusing them of war crimes. This decision complicates cease-fire negotiations, despite Israel and the US not being ICC members, limiting potential consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:57 IST
ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defense minister, and officials from Hamas. They are accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the recent conflict in Gaza and the October 2023 attacks that catalyzed Israel's military actions.

This decision marks Netanyahu and the mentioned individuals as internationally wanted, increasing their global isolation and presenting challenges for efforts to negotiate a cease-fire to resolve the 13-month-long conflict. However, the practical impacts may be minimal since Israel and its key ally, the United States, are not members of the ICC, and several Hamas leaders involved have been killed in the ongoing conflict.

Both Netanyahu and Israeli leadership quickly denounced the ICC's actions, describing them as disgraceful and antisemitic. Similarly, US President Joe Biden criticized the prosecutor's decision, reaffirming his support for Israel's right to self-defense in its actions against Hamas. Hamas also opposed the warrant issuance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024