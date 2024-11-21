Supreme Court to Revisit Plea Against Sikh Jokes Websites

The Supreme Court announced on Thursday its decision to hear a plea after eight weeks that seeks to ban websites featuring jokes that demean the Sikh community.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan acknowledged the significance of the case, prompted by petitioner Harvinder Chowdhury's consolidation of various suggestions related to the issue.

Chowdhury's plea highlights the adverse effects on Sikh women and children, citing bullying as a serious concern. The plea calls for a ban on websites that infringe on the fundamental right to life and dignity under the Indian Constitution.

