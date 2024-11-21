Left Menu

High Court Upholds Free Speech: FIR Against Governor Quashed

The Kerala High Court dismissed an FIR against Goa's Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai over 2018 remarks on Sabarimala temple entry. It ruled his speech didn't incite public mischief under IPC 505(1)(b) and noted his immunity as Goa Governor. The court emphasized media's right to publish his speech.

High Court Upholds Free Speech: FIR Against Governor Quashed
The Kerala High Court has quashed a First Information Report (FIR) against P S Sreedharan Pillai, the current Governor of Goa, concerning remarks he made in 2018 about women's entry into the Sabarimala temple.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan determined that the speech, delivered at a Yuva Morcha's state committee meeting, did not meet the criteria for public mischief under Section 505(1)(b) of the IPC.

The court cited Pillai's constitutional immunity and ruled the speech did not incite crime against the state or public peace, while upholding media's publication rights.

