Delhi Police Crack Down on 'Digital Arrest Gang'

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended three members of the 'digital arrest gang' responsible for swindling a woman out of Rs 2 lakh by digitally detaining her, an officer announced on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Tasim Ahmad, 31, Aman Sharma, 29, and Dharmesh Chandulal Soni, 48, are now in custody. Their operation involved duping a graphic designer working for a multinational company on September 29.

According to the police, a prompt action based on the victim's complaint led to the arrests on October 28. Dharmesh Chandulal, who faced financial losses in imitation jewelry trading, allegedly supplied bank accounts to his accomplices. Authorities recovered three mobile phones, and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)