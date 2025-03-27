Imran Khan Slams Pakistan's Government for Balochistan Crisis and 'Fraudulent Elections'

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, voiced strong criticism against the nation's current government, particularly regarding ongoing challenges in Balochistan and foreign policy. In a statement dated March 25, Khan emphasized the need for "genuinely elected public representatives" to tackle these issues, condemning alleged electoral rigging and delayed result announcements.

Highlighting the surge in terrorism in Balochistan, Khan questioned the efficacy of an "illegitimate government" in resolving regional concerns. He denounced state violence, live firing on protesters, and unlawful arrests, underscoring the state's fundamental duty to address Balochistan's grievances with sincerity to stave off deepening crises.

Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), labeled the administration a "puppet government" resulting from "fraudulent elections". He criticized its foreign policy failures, stressing the importance of diplomatic negotiations with Afghanistan. Khan reflected on successful policies during his tenure, lamenting the negative repercussions of the Biden administration's policy shifts.

Expressing displeasure over the 26th Constitutional Amendment, Khan accused it of further degrading Pakistan's judicial system. He cited delays in his legal proceedings, including the May 9th cases and Toshakhana trial, which, he alleged, showcase a deliberate attempt to keep him imprisoned.

Khan claimed a systematic suppression campaign against PTI, questioning the military's influence over prisons, media, and courts. He disclosed ongoing restrictions placed on him, including prohibitions on family visits and communications, further vowing resistance against what he terms "fascism".

(With inputs from agencies.)