Global Tensions Escalate: A Summary of Key Events

The world news roundup covers lethal Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, ICC's warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders, Spain's crackdown on a hitmen recruiting gang, the death of UK's John Prescott, challenges faced by Lebanese cancer patients amid war, Russia's missile attack on Ukraine, Xi Jinping's diplomatic maneuvers, Jimmy Lai's trial, French farmers' protests, and ongoing Israel-Hezbollah clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Israeli airstrikes caused significant casualties in Gaza, with many individuals trapped under rubble as rescue operations continue in Beit Lahiya. According to Palestinian health officials, media estimates from Hamas indicate at least 66 fatalities.

In an unprecedented move, the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, his former defense chief, and a Hamas leader for alleged war crimes related to the recent conflicts in Gaza and Israel.

Spanish police have effectively dismantled a gang in Alicante that had been recruiting minors from Sweden and Denmark to act as hitmen, leading to the arrest of a Swedish couple and their teenage son. This group is also charged with arms and drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

