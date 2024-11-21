Global Tensions Escalate: A Summary of Key Events

On Thursday, Israeli airstrikes caused significant casualties in Gaza, with many individuals trapped under rubble as rescue operations continue in Beit Lahiya. According to Palestinian health officials, media estimates from Hamas indicate at least 66 fatalities.

In an unprecedented move, the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, his former defense chief, and a Hamas leader for alleged war crimes related to the recent conflicts in Gaza and Israel.

Spanish police have effectively dismantled a gang in Alicante that had been recruiting minors from Sweden and Denmark to act as hitmen, leading to the arrest of a Swedish couple and their teenage son. This group is also charged with arms and drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)