Parliament Winter Session: New Bills and Amendments on the Agenda

The Indian government is set to tackle an extensive legislative agenda as the winter session of Parliament commences on Monday. Among the key items are 15 bills, with five proposed as new legislation. Notably, the session includes the consideration of an important amendment to the existing Waqf law.

Alongside this, significant focus will be directed toward establishing a cooperative university, a move that introduces a distinct piece of new legislation. The Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill is also on the table, proposing a hike in the appellate jurisdiction of Delhi's district courts from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

The Merchant Shipping Bill is poised to advance India's compliance with international maritime treaties. Meanwhile, accompanying bills like the Coastal Shipping Bill and the Indian Ports Bill are lined up for introduction and passage, underpinning the session's emphasis on holistic legislative reform before session's end on December 20.

