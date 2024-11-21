Left Menu

Waqf Bill Tensions: A Parliamentary Clash

The Joint Committee of Parliament chaired by Jagdambika Pal is ready with the draft report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Opposition members demand more deliberations and plan to meet Speaker Om Birla to push for an extension beyond the November 29 deadline, citing inadequate opportunity for discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Joint Committee of Parliament, led by chairman Jagdambika Pal, has finalized the draft report on the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The session, which lasted nearly six hours, was marked by the Minority Affairs ministry presenting a case for the bill's proposed amendments.

Opposition members, however, have raised concerns, seeking additional time for scrutiny and have planned a meeting with Speaker Om Birla to advocate for an extension past the November 29 deadline. They argue that the current timeline does not afford ample opportunity for critical questioning and clarification.

The committee, which has conducted exhaustive discussions with stakeholders, faces internal discord as opposition MPs criticize Pal's handling of the stakeholder engagements and perceive the bill as a political agenda of the BJP-led government. Despite accusations, Pal maintains that the proceedings were inclusive and thorough.

(With inputs from agencies.)

