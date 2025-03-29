MP Calls for Urgent Parliamentary Session on US Tariff Threats Impacting Indian Agriculture
CPI(ML) Liberation MP Raja Ram Singh has urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to convene a special session to address the impact of U.S. tariff threats on Indian agriculture. The objection targets the potential harm to farmers' livelihoods and criticizes the Modi government's compliance with U.S. demands.
CPI(ML) Liberation MP Raja Ram Singh has called for a special Lok Sabha session to tackle rising concerns over U.S. tariff threats affecting Indian agriculture. The controversy centers on fears these tariffs could devastate farmers' livelihoods, with Singh advocating for urgent parliamentary discussion.
In his letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Singh argues that the U.S. tariff threats jeopardize Indian exports, specifically in agriculture, emphasizing the potential havoc on farmers' income. He criticized the Modi government's failure to counteract U.S. policies, labeling it a capitulation to imperialist demands.
The debate gains further momentum as the All India Kisan Sabha demands the Modi administration withdraw from onerous trade negotiations with the U.S., warning of broader economic repercussions, including impacts on MSMEs and potential protests against government compliance with U.S. interests.
