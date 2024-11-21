Left Menu

Dr. Chandra Bhushan Kumar Takes Helm in Andaman and Nicobar

Dr. Chandra Bhushan Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, succeeding Keshav Chandra. Kumar, a 1995 IAS batch officer, previously served as additional secretary and mission director at the Jal Jeevan Mission in New Delhi before this new role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:58 IST
Dr. Chandra Bhushan Kumar Takes Helm in Andaman and Nicobar
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Chandra Bhushan Kumar, a senior IAS officer, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to officials.

Kumar, who belongs to the 1995 batch of IAS officers, replaces Keshav Chandra. Chandra is now the chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Before this appointment, Kumar was the additional secretary and mission director for the Jal Jeevan Mission in New Delhi's department of drinking water and sanitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024