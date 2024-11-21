Dr. Chandra Bhushan Kumar Takes Helm in Andaman and Nicobar

Dr. Chandra Bhushan Kumar, a senior IAS officer, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to officials.

Kumar, who belongs to the 1995 batch of IAS officers, replaces Keshav Chandra. Chandra is now the chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Before this appointment, Kumar was the additional secretary and mission director for the Jal Jeevan Mission in New Delhi's department of drinking water and sanitation.

