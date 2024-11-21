Left Menu

Tensions Mount Over Waqf Bill as Deadline Approaches

The Joint Committee of Parliament, led by Jagdambika Pal, is finalizing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill report amid opposition calls for more discussion. Criticism centers on the perceived political agenda and stakeholder selection. Opposition hopes to extend the deadline to ensure thorough deliberation before the winter session concludes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:25 IST
Tensions Mount Over Waqf Bill as Deadline Approaches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The chairman of the Joint Committee of Parliament, Jagdambika Pal, announced Thursday that the draft report for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is ready, despite opposition calls for extended discussions.

The Minority Affairs ministry defended the proposed amendments during an intense six-hour meeting, as opposition members voiced concerns over political motivations behind the bill.

Despite exhaustive discussions and multiple sittings, opposition MPs plan to seek deadline extensions from Speaker Om Birla to ensure comprehensive reviews.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024