Tensions Mount Over Waqf Bill as Deadline Approaches
The Joint Committee of Parliament, led by Jagdambika Pal, is finalizing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill report amid opposition calls for more discussion. Criticism centers on the perceived political agenda and stakeholder selection. Opposition hopes to extend the deadline to ensure thorough deliberation before the winter session concludes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:25 IST
The chairman of the Joint Committee of Parliament, Jagdambika Pal, announced Thursday that the draft report for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is ready, despite opposition calls for extended discussions.
The Minority Affairs ministry defended the proposed amendments during an intense six-hour meeting, as opposition members voiced concerns over political motivations behind the bill.
Despite exhaustive discussions and multiple sittings, opposition MPs plan to seek deadline extensions from Speaker Om Birla to ensure comprehensive reviews.
