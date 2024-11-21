Tensions Mount Over Waqf Bill as Deadline Approaches

The chairman of the Joint Committee of Parliament, Jagdambika Pal, announced Thursday that the draft report for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is ready, despite opposition calls for extended discussions.

The Minority Affairs ministry defended the proposed amendments during an intense six-hour meeting, as opposition members voiced concerns over political motivations behind the bill.

Despite exhaustive discussions and multiple sittings, opposition MPs plan to seek deadline extensions from Speaker Om Birla to ensure comprehensive reviews.

(With inputs from agencies.)