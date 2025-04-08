Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion Against J&K Speaker Amid Waqf Act Dispute

Three opposition legislators, spearheaded by People's Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone, have formally presented a no-confidence motion targeting Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather. The move comes amid allegations from Lone that the Speaker is hindering the legislators' ability to oppose the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act deliberations in the Assembly.

Pandemonium has reigned in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for a consecutive two-day stretch, exacerbated by the Speaker's controversial decision to block discussions on the Act. The Speaker's action led to multiple adjournments, with the assembly first pausing for 30 minutes, then resuming before being adjourned again until 1 PM.

Lone, supported by PDP legislators Fayaz Ahmad Mir and Rafiq Ahmad Naik, criticized the Speaker's actions as an affront to democratic principles. The opposition has called for the National Conference members to back the motion, questioning inconsistencies within their ranks and emphasizing the importance of voicing Muslim-majority region grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)