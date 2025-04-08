Left Menu

Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion Against J&K Speaker Amid Waqf Act Dispute

Opposition legislators, led by People's Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone, presented a no-confidence motion against Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, alleging that he was obstructing their efforts to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The assembly has experienced chaos over the matter for two days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:53 IST
Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion Against J&K Speaker Amid Waqf Act Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three opposition legislators, spearheaded by People's Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone, have formally presented a no-confidence motion targeting Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather. The move comes amid allegations from Lone that the Speaker is hindering the legislators' ability to oppose the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act deliberations in the Assembly.

Pandemonium has reigned in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for a consecutive two-day stretch, exacerbated by the Speaker's controversial decision to block discussions on the Act. The Speaker's action led to multiple adjournments, with the assembly first pausing for 30 minutes, then resuming before being adjourned again until 1 PM.

Lone, supported by PDP legislators Fayaz Ahmad Mir and Rafiq Ahmad Naik, criticized the Speaker's actions as an affront to democratic principles. The opposition has called for the National Conference members to back the motion, questioning inconsistencies within their ranks and emphasizing the importance of voicing Muslim-majority region grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025