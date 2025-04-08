Rahul Gandhi Champions Parliamentary Committees' Efforts in Budget Session
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, praised Congress-led Standing Committees for their pivotal suggestions during the Budget Session. These initiatives aim to enhance Indian lives, focusing on agriculture, rural development, education, and migrant worker safeguards. Gandhi reaffirms the Opposition's commitment to leverage democratic institutions for public welfare.
India
- India
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Tuesday, extolled the contributions of Congress-led Standing Committees during the recent Budget Session. He emphasized the Opposition's unwavering resolve to utilize democratic channels for advancing the rights and welfare of Indian citizens.
Highlighting specific initiatives, Gandhi noted that the Committee on Agriculture, under Charanjit Singh Channi, advocated for a legal Minimum Support Price (MSP), enhanced stubble collection compensation, and critical protections for farmers and fishermen. In parallel, under Saptagiri Ulaka, the Rural Development Committee pushed for bolstering the MNREGA program by removing hindrances.
Further recommendations came from the Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports Committee, chaired by Digvijaya Singh, which urged recruitment of more teachers, end to paper leaks, and timely payment of honorariums to Anganwadi workers. The External Affairs Committee, led by Dr. Shashi Tharoor, stressed the necessity of safeguarding Indian migrant workers abroad. Gandhi underscored these efforts as testament to the Congress Party's enduring dedication to public welfare, regardless of their Opposition status in Parliament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
