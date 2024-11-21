Left Menu

Controversial Demolition: Unauthorized Dargah Razed Near Navi Mumbai Airport

An allegedly unauthorized dargah near the Navi Mumbai airport site was demolished. The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) executed the action after a court order. The Hindu Janjagruti Samiti praised the move, citing security concerns and illegal encroachment in a sensitive area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An allegedly unauthorized dargah near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport was demolished on Thursday, a CIDCO official confirmed.

The structure, situated on land owned by the City and Industrial Development Corporation, reportedly experienced multiple illegal expansions since 2011, according to sources.

During an investigation, the dargah's trustees failed to provide documentation proving valid ownership. Consequently, per a court order, CIDCO proceeded with the demolition, adhering to all established procedures, the official told PTI.

Sunil Ghanvat, the Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh coordinator for the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, welcomed the demolition as a triumph for their ongoing campaign against unauthorized construction.

'This decisive action results from our relentless advocacy against encroachments in culturally sensitive locations. The illegal dargah was deemed a security threat in proximity to the new airport,' Ghanvat stated.

Prior to its removal, the site had evolved from four painted stones to include a compound, dome, water fountains, and rest areas, he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

