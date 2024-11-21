Controversial Demolition: Unauthorized Dargah Razed Near Navi Mumbai Airport

An allegedly unauthorized dargah near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport was demolished on Thursday, a CIDCO official confirmed.

The structure, situated on land owned by the City and Industrial Development Corporation, reportedly experienced multiple illegal expansions since 2011, according to sources.

During an investigation, the dargah's trustees failed to provide documentation proving valid ownership. Consequently, per a court order, CIDCO proceeded with the demolition, adhering to all established procedures, the official told PTI.

Sunil Ghanvat, the Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh coordinator for the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, welcomed the demolition as a triumph for their ongoing campaign against unauthorized construction.

'This decisive action results from our relentless advocacy against encroachments in culturally sensitive locations. The illegal dargah was deemed a security threat in proximity to the new airport,' Ghanvat stated.

Prior to its removal, the site had evolved from four painted stones to include a compound, dome, water fountains, and rest areas, he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)