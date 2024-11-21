Imran Khan's Legal Turmoil: A Looming Political Storm in Pakistan

In a significant development, an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan approved a five-day police remand for the former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The arrest came just hours after his bail was accepted in a separate corruption inquiry.

Imran Khan, 72, was detained by Rawalpindi police as he exited Adiala Jail, where he secured bail in the Toshakhana corruption case. Despite the Islamabad High Court's earlier decision granting him bail, new terrorism-related charges have been pressed against Khan, complicating his legal predicament.

With over 62 cases registered in Islamabad and dozens more across Punjab, Khan faces a complicated legal battle. His party, PTI, alleges these actions are politically motivated. As the drama unfolds, Khan's future remains uncertain amidst charges that include terrorism-related activities and government defiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)