Dr. Jitendra Singh Launches VISION Initiative to Empower Underprivileged Students Through Innovation and Skill Development

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurated the "Viksit Bharat Initiative for Student Innovation and Outreach Network" (VISION) today, an initiative aimed at fostering education, skill development, and entrepreneurial spirit among underprivileged students. Speaking at the event, the Minister lauded the initiative’s focus on democratizing access to startup opportunities and creating an inclusive innovation ecosystem.

Empowering the Underprivileged

Dr. Singh emphasized that the VISION initiative bridges the gap for students in remote areas, providing them with mentorship, training, and exposure to emerging fields like biotechnology, space technology, and agricultural innovation.

“An initiative like VISION symbolizes an inclusive effort to make the startup ecosystem accessible to even the most underprivileged children,” he stated, highlighting how this program opens doors for students in rural and underserved regions.

India’s Growing Startup Ecosystem

The Minister praised India’s exponential growth in the startup sector, citing an increase from 350–400 startups in 2014 to over 1.67 lakh in 2024, making India the third-largest startup ecosystem globally. He credited this success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and the introduction of the National Startup Policy.

“India has never lacked talent or passion. What was needed was an enabling environment,” Dr. Singh said, adding that initiatives like VISION contribute to this environment by encouraging innovation at the grassroots level.

Transformative Success StoriesDr. Singh spotlighted notable success stories such as lavender farming startups in Jammu and Kashmir, which have boosted the local economy, created jobs, and showcased the potential for startups in non-IT sectors.

“This highlights that innovation can thrive in agriculture, biotechnology, and space exploration, provided there is guidance and support,” he remarked.

The Role of Biotechnology and the Bio-E3 Policy

Dr. Singh discussed the critical role of biotechnology in shaping India’s future, emphasizing the Bio-E3 policy (Economy, Employment, and Environment). He noted the surge in biotech startups, which have grown from 50 in 2014 to nearly 9,000 today, focusing on areas such as DNA vaccines and sustainable biotechnology practices.

“The next industrial revolution will be driven by the bio-economy, just as the IT revolution transformed the 1990s,” he added, positioning the Bio-E3 policy as pivotal for global leadership in biotech.

Technology as a Great Equalizer

The Minister highlighted how technology has enabled students in remote regions to compete with their urban counterparts. Using examples of students achieving success in IIT and Civil Services exams through smartphones, he underscored the potential of technology-driven initiatives like VISION to fuel a knowledge revolution.

Public-Private Partnerships and NEP 2020

Dr Singh emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships and early industry linkages to ensure startups’ sustainability. He cited the example of India’s first private rocket manufacturing startup, which has established a production unit in Hyderabad.

He also praised the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which allows students to pursue interdisciplinary subjects, fostering creativity and innovation.

“This flexibility ensures that students are no longer confined to traditional paths and can explore unconventional careers,” he said, linking NEP’s transformative approach to the goals of the VISION initiative.

Vision India 2047 and the Path Ahead

Concluding his address, Dr Singh expressed confidence in India’s future as a global innovation hub. He linked the VISION initiative to Vision India 2047, which aims to position India as a leader in technology, education, and economic development.

“VISION will add depth and direction to Vision India 2047, inspiring more initiatives that pave the way for a stronger, more inclusive India,” he said, commending the organizers for their commitment to shaping the country’s future.

Additional Features of VISION Initiative

The VISION platform will include:

Online Training Modules: Accessible courses for skill development in entrepreneurship and innovation.

Mentorship Programs: Direct interaction with industry leaders for guidance.

Scholarship Opportunities: Financial support for deserving students in rural and underserved areas.

Incubation Support: Assistance for budding entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into viable businesses.

The program is expected to empower thousands of students across India, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the country’s innovation ecosystem.