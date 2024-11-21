Legal Showdown: Supreme Court Hears Challenge on Himachal Appointments
The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments from top constitutional experts regarding the Himachal Pradesh government's challenge to a High Court decision. The High Court had quashed the appointment of six parliamentary secretaries, deemed unconstitutional, raising questions about their political future and potential disqualification.
The stage is set for a legal showdown at the Supreme Court as top constitutional experts prepare to defend the Himachal Pradesh government in a case involving quashed appointments of parliamentary secretaries.
Esteemed lawyers, including former Union Ministers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, are poised to argue on behalf of the government, while senior lawyer Anand Sharma will represent an affected party.
This move follows a High Court decision in November voiding the appointments, deemed unconstitutional, and potentially leading to MLA disqualifications under Article 192 of the Constitution, which threatens political stability in the region.
