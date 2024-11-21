Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Initiates Comprehensive CID Overhaul Amid Corruption Allegations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a complete reshuffle of the state CID, responding to corruption allegations within the police. She urged the DGP to validate and act on these complaints, emphasizing stringent measures against misconduct, regardless of political affiliations. Banerjee also highlighted arms smuggling concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:19 IST
In a decisive move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered a comprehensive reshuffle of the state's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) amid corruption allegations. During a recent meeting at the state secretariat, she directed top police officials to scrutinize complaints against CID officers and enforce strict measures if confirmed. Banerjee emphasized that actions must be taken regardless of political affiliations.

Accusations of coal and sand theft from abandoned mines have been leveraged politically against the ruling Trinamool Congress, compelling Banerjee to demand stringent action from the police. She stressed the need for integrity among officers and called for a crackdown on those accepting bribes, highlighting the importance of equal law enforcement.

Banerjee also urged enhanced cooperation between the state and railway police to curb illegal arms smuggling, advocating for mandatory border checks. She expressed concerns over criminals using shopping malls for illicit activities and emphasized a zero-tolerance approach towards brokers and middlemen involved in extortion.

