Left Menu

High Court Orders CBI Probe into Tribunal Officer's Dubious Decisions

The Allahabad High Court has directed the CBI to investigate allegations against a retired Debt Recovery Tribunal officer. The officer is accused of passing an order in favor of private respondents while absent from the court. The court has demanded a report within 15 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:51 IST
High Court Orders CBI Probe into Tribunal Officer's Dubious Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has stepped up the intensity of an inquiry into allegations surrounding a retired Debt Recovery Tribunal officer by directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take the helm. This decision was outlined on Thursday as the court summoned a report from the investigative body.

Presiding over our proceedings, Justice Pankaj Bhatia of the Lucknow bench issued the order in response to a petition from the Bank of Baroda. The bank argued negligence by the officer, citing an unauthorized verdict favoring private respondents. Notably, the verdict in question was finalized without the officer's presence on the specified court date.

Compounding the conundrum is a corrigendum issued by the officer, with dates on the documents showing discrepancies. With a history of similar controversies cited in other petitions, the court commanded a thorough CBI investigation, reinforcing its resolve to uphold judicial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024