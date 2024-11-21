High Court Orders CBI Probe into Tribunal Officer's Dubious Decisions

The Allahabad High Court has stepped up the intensity of an inquiry into allegations surrounding a retired Debt Recovery Tribunal officer by directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take the helm. This decision was outlined on Thursday as the court summoned a report from the investigative body.

Presiding over our proceedings, Justice Pankaj Bhatia of the Lucknow bench issued the order in response to a petition from the Bank of Baroda. The bank argued negligence by the officer, citing an unauthorized verdict favoring private respondents. Notably, the verdict in question was finalized without the officer's presence on the specified court date.

Compounding the conundrum is a corrigendum issued by the officer, with dates on the documents showing discrepancies. With a history of similar controversies cited in other petitions, the court commanded a thorough CBI investigation, reinforcing its resolve to uphold judicial integrity.

