Alt News' Zubair Challenges FIR Over Alleged Religious Enmity Promotion

In a recent legal development, Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of Alt News, has moved the Allahabad High Court with a writ petition. This comes in response to an FIR filed by the Ghaziabad Police, accusing him of inflaming religious tensions.

The FIR, rooted in a complaint from Udita Tyagi of the Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Trust, charges Zubair with promoting enmity between religious groups. Tyagi alleges that a video posted by Zubair of the controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand incited violence against the priest.

Zubair, now seeking to quash the FIR, argues that his intent was not to incite violence, but to bring Narsinghanand's derogatory statements to the authorities' attention. The petition points out Narsinghanand's bail conditions, which forbid hate speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)