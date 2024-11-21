Left Menu

Alt News' Zubair Challenges FIR Over Alleged Religious Enmity Promotion

Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of Alt News, has filed a writ petition in the Allahabad High Court challenging an FIR by the Ghaziabad Police accusing him of promoting religious enmity. The complaint relates to his X post allegedly provoking violence, while Zubair claims he merely highlighted Narsinghanand's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:21 IST
Alt News' Zubair Challenges FIR Over Alleged Religious Enmity Promotion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent legal development, Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of Alt News, has moved the Allahabad High Court with a writ petition. This comes in response to an FIR filed by the Ghaziabad Police, accusing him of inflaming religious tensions.

The FIR, rooted in a complaint from Udita Tyagi of the Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Trust, charges Zubair with promoting enmity between religious groups. Tyagi alleges that a video posted by Zubair of the controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand incited violence against the priest.

Zubair, now seeking to quash the FIR, argues that his intent was not to incite violence, but to bring Narsinghanand's derogatory statements to the authorities' attention. The petition points out Narsinghanand's bail conditions, which forbid hate speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024